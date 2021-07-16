2 hours ago

The three royal gates in Prampram of the Greater Accra Region, have announced October as the month for the installation of a new paramount chief for the traditional area.

According to the heads of the three gates, all necessary rites have been performed for the installation of the overlord.

The Wednesday’s press conference held in Prampram, which was attended by all the heads of the three royal gates; the Abbey Doku Mansro We, Tetteh Dzan Larbi Agbo We and Kwei Opletu We, was to abreast the public on their preparation towards the event.

Stool Father of the Prampram Paramountcy, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, asked the public to disregard any person claiming to be king of the area, since his stool head has not enstooled any individual for the position.

On his part, Secretary of the Abbey Mansro We, Stephen Tetteh Abbey, said the paramountcy has no chief, a situation which has necessitated the installation of one, adding that there would be no conflict.

Meanwhile, police in Prampram have intensified their patrol in the town, to avert any possible clash.

Office of the embattled chief of Prampram, Nene Tetteh Wakah II, responding to the presser said their interest in the matter lies with the final judgment, expected to be given by the Regional House of Chiefs next month.

Daily Guide