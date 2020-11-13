2 hours ago

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has urged Ghanaians to remember the wife of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings in prayers.



He explained that darkness is hovering around Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings in the spiritual realm.

Reiterating his prophecy on Accra FM Thursday, November 12, 2020, the man of God said: “Let's pray for Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, I see darkness around her”.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie had on December 31, 2019, said: “I saw a former president who has lived and ruled for long...in fact, nobody can enjoy such a reign again. I saw darkness around her wife. Let's pray for her wife”.

“If she's hearing me or she'll watch, a prophetess prayed for her. I saw a cloud of darkness. I know the name but I have spoken figuratively”.

He further urged Ghanaians to take action when a prophecy is given to avert sorrowful moments.

“If someone dreams about you or a prophet prophesy upon your life, don't take it as a joke...take action,” Nigel Gaisie said in an interview with Accra FM Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings lost her husband on Thursday after he battled a short illness.

He died at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital around 10:00 am.