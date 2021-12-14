2 hours ago

Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, professionally known as Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that her father, Augustine Agyei has taken ill.

On Monday, December 13, the actress took to her Instagram page to ask for special prayers for her beloved father.

She indicated that all she wants for Christmas is to see her father hale and hearty.

"The only present I ask for this Christmas is your prayers for my dad," Afia Schwar wrote in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb.

Following her announcement of her father's health condition, friends and following have sent in their prayers and well wishes to her family.

Tracey Boakye, Gloria Sarfo and Fiifi Pratt have sent messages of encouragement to their friend.

One of her followers, Twinkle said a special prayer for the comedienne's father.

She wrote: "May the Almighty God always protect him and grant unto him good health with long life."

Another, Efia Berks added: "Father Lord for the sake of Pena let grandpa be healed so mom can have inner peace to take care of that lil angel."

Check out the post below