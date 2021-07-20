1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is asking the Muslim community to take advantage of this year’s Eid Al –Adha celebration to pray for the nation and also pray for wisdom and guidance for him and his government.

The Muslim community across the globe is today celebrating Eid Al-Adha which marks the true essence of Islam and submission to the will of Allah as exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim.

In his Eid Al-Adha message to the Muslim community in Ghana, the President said the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim which we celebrate today must be the spur for the progress and prosperity of our country. Sacrificing for our country means giving off our best in our various endeavors and making the national interest paramount in whatever we do.

“I ask the Muslim Ummah in Ghana to remember our nation in prayers and also pray for wisdom and guidance for me and members of my government so that we can steer the ship of state in a manner that allows us to navigate the stormy and turbulent economic challenges that confront our nation and the world”.

“As we celebrate Eid Ul-Adha, I send on behalf of my wife, Rebecca, my daughters, grandchildren, and the government warm greetings to all Muslims in Ghana and around the world.”