2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Christians to prioritise prayers, love one another, and follow the teachings of Christ in 2020 to make Ghana a better place.

He said this when he joined hundreds of worshipers at the Kaneshie Presby Church Tuesday to usher in the New Year.

Speaking in Twi, he urged the congregants and Ghanaians to promote peace, unity and love just as the Bible admonishes.

Despite being a Muslim, the Vice President quoted from Mathew 5:9 – Blessed are the peacemakers for those are the sons of God – and other scriptures to buttress his call for peace, unity and love.

He said the need for peaceful co-existent and unity in 2020 is crucial because it is an election year.

Dr Bawumia said he was confident that the general elections will be peaceful and successful.

The sermon by the Vice President forms part of activities that took place across the country to mark the beginning of 2020.

In the Ashanti Region, for instance, Head Pastor for the Redemption Assemblies of God at Suame in Kumasi urged his congregants to take government policies on poverty alleviation more seriously.

Rev Dr Patrick Agyemang Gyebi said the church in 2019 was overwhelmed with requests for financial support.

He said although the church was able to help in some situations, it was about time Christians thought of creating their own businesses.

He urged his congregants against relying on the government to improve their living conditions.

