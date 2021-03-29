2 hours ago

Days after the government of Kenya imposed severe restrictions on businesses and movement in five counties to curb the spread of coronavirus, a preacher in the capital, Nairobi, has excoriated President Uhuru Kenyatta for the decision.

"You [President Kenyatta], and your fellow politicians are to blame for this devastating third wave and the buck stops with you," said Bishop Peter Ambuka from the Pefa church in Kahawa West area.

He added that majority of Kenyans now have to suffer the consequences of their "careless actions".

"You continue living your lavish lifestyles thanks to the taxes we continue to pay even as we lose our source of income," Bishop Ambuka said.

He said that when infection rates slowed late last year, President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga restarted their campaign to change the constitution, which attracted huge crowds.

Deputy President William Ruto, who opposes the change, also held massive rallies.

These were "super spreader" events, Bishop Ambuka said.

The bishop also said that the latest measures introduced by the president were insufficient and were likely to keep Kenyans in a cycle of lockdowns and curfews.

"A massive campaign of testing and vaccination is what will bring us back to a normal life," he said.

Kenya has reported more than 130,000 cases of Covid-19 and more than 2,000 deaths.

The doctors' union said last week that the country had run out of ICU beds which were mostly occupied by Covid-19 patients.