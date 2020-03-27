2 hours ago

Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage, says the pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID-19 in the region is in good condition.

“The patient is in good condition and under isolation. Contact tracing has been initiated,” the Minister said in a post available to DGN Online.

Upper East Region on Friday, April 3, recorded its first confirmed case of Covid19 involving “a 33-year-old woman with no travel history out of the country.”

According to the Minister, the woman had traveled to the Western Region for a week and returned to Bolgatanga on 27/03/2020.

“On 28/03/2020 she presented herself to the UE Regional Hospital with symptoms consistent with Covid19”, she said.

“Samples were sent to Kumasi for laboratory confirmation.

On 03/04/2020 GHS received the laboratory feedback indicating a positive result for Covid19 out of 20 cases so far investigated.”

“The general public is urged to remain calm: there’s no need for panic,” she said.

Source: peacefmonline