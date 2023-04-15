5 hours ago

A pregnant mother in her ninth month fell after learning that her 2-year-old son had drowned.

The tragic incident occurred in Kasoa Asempa Down in the Central Region.

The pregnant mom is claimed to have fallen after viewing the lifeless body of her son, Lawoe Sejafa.

The child is said to have perished in a manhole.

Asempa Down Zonal Nadmo Coordinator, Christopher Appiah, confirmed the tale, saying the youngster was playing in the compound when the terrible incident occurred.

According to Christopher Appiah, one of the tenants, a clergyman, dug the manhole but neglected to close it.

The expectant mother is being treated at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

The boy’s lifeless body has been lodged at the St. Gregory Hospital while the New Market Police Station conducts an inquiry.

“I received a call about the incident,” he explained. I raced to the location and found out it was real. There had already been an incident in the vicinity, and the police were investigating. They arrived on the scene to find the minor had fallen into the manhole. We were told that the youngster was having fun and had slipped into the manhole. The landlord in the House told me that a renter who is a pastor dug the pit but forgot to install safety measures.”