The COVID-19 monitoring Team in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality has debunked allegations that the 33-year-old pregnant woman who was recently confirmed positive with COVID 19 infection travelled to Tarkwa in the Western Region from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

In a press release signed by Mr Frederick Kaayeng, Municipal Information Services Department (ISD) Officer and member of the COVID-19 Team, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Tarkwa, stated that “the information is inaccurate and misleading because investigations conducted as part of contacts tracing by our Rapid Response Team has revealed that the patient does not have any relation in Tarkwa, and had no such travel record from this Municipality to the Upper East Region”.

He said the patient rather mentioned Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, where she traveled to, but the clinician who attended to her mistook Nkawkaw for Tarkwa.

According to Mr Kaayeng, out of the 13 suspected COVID-19 cases recorded in the Municipality, nine of the test results turned out to be negative, while the remaining four suspected cases results were still pending.

The ISD officer again said “ hence, we put on record that the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality has not recorded any COVID-19 case”.

Even though the Team admits the need for contact tracing as a measure for proper management of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were of the view that accurate and effective communication from all stakeholders was relevant to keep Ghanaians calm as they worked together to fight the disease.

He applauded the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah for being proactive and supportive to the team.

Mr Kaayeng expressed appreciation to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Health Directorate and other stakeholders for their enormous contributions and commitment in helping the Municipality to stem the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The ISD officer entreated residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Western Region to remain calm and adhere to the basic precautionary measures and those protocols proposed by the President to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.

