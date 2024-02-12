3 hours ago

Premier and Division One League stand to benefit from the betPawa pitch at Prampram when fully completed.

The Ghana Football Association intends to make the pitch available to clubs that compete in both the Premier and Division One League as a League centre following the infrastructure deficit in the Greater Accra region.

This was highlighted by President Simeon-Okraku during the MEET THE PRESS series in Kumasi.

Currently, three top tier clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions and Accra Great Olympics use the Accra Sports stadium as their home ground while five Division One Clubs, Golden Kicks, Attram De Visser, Nania FC, Accra Athletic and Koforidua Semper FI play at the Tema Park.

‘’We are continuing our investment in the construction of the betPawa pitch, when that is completed, we will make it available to our League clubs to play their League games in Prampram’’ President Simeon-Okraku told the media in Kumasi.

‘’As we speak there are no League centres in Greater Accra and we are very much committed towards fixing that problem and soon that facility will be ready for usage by clubs who play in the Premier League and in the Division One League’’ he added.