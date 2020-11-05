37 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will this weekend organise a technical, Integrity and Competition Management System (CMS), training for Referees and Assistant Referees selected for the Premier League.

The training programme will take place at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram. The two-day training workshop will begin on Friday, November 06 and end on Sunday, November 08, 2020.

Areas to cover include, Laws of the game, Amendments 2021, FIFA Law 12 (How to handle handball situations). FIFA Law 11 (Positioning and reading of the game and practical training (Integrated training with players). The referees will also be taken through the use of the new Communication gadgets purchased for the season to enhance their output on the field.

The Referees will also undergo integrity training and pick ethical lessons, in conformity with the GFA protect football campaign. The GFA Director of I.T, Francis Adu will take them through the application of the Competitions Management System (CMS) which they use to file their match report.

This training, is part of preparations for the new Ghana Premier League season that will kick off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.