5 hours ago

School authorities at Prempeh College on Saturday, June 17, 2023, named a dormitory block after Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

An alumnus of the school, the honour was bestowed in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the transformation of the school in recent times.

Dr. Prempeh shared the day’s honor with his paternal granduncle and mentor, former President Kufuor, who is also an “an amanfoo” and had the school’s largest auditorium named after him: the “J.A. Kufuor Auditorium.”

The former president was also honoured for his outstanding leadership, which helped Prempeh College earn the accolade of “Presidential College.”

In a keynote address, Konongohene, Dr. Nana Awuah Abedimasa II, a member of the school’s Interim Management Committee that served until May 10, 2023, recounted the immeasurable support the school has and continues to receive from Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

“Prempeh College is so personal to him, and he never tires of us. He always comes through for us in our difficult moments. It was an easy decision to honour him in this way.”

Nana Abedimasa said the former president and his grandnephew, the Energy Minister, were being honoured during their lifetimes to serve as an inspiration to the rest of society, moving away from the old practice of only honouring the dead.

“Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has done tremendously well, and for me, there is no question that he deserves this lifetime honour.”

For his part, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh expressed his delight at the honour, saying that it is humbling that his modest contributions are being recognized. “I want to reiterate my firm belief in making an impact in the society in which I find myself. After all, that is the essence of leadership: being able to positively impact lives.”

“For me, everything I have done and continue to do for Prempeh College is also in honour of my grandfather, Otumfuo Nana Sir Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, whose true intention in establishing the college was to promote education not only in the Asante Kingdom but in the entire country. I cannot depart from this sacred duty,” Dr. Prempeh remarked.

The Manhyia South lawmaker advised the current cohort of students to place a high value on their academic work, as he believes it is the key to achieving their dreams and even becoming better people in the future.

The ceremony also saw the naming of another dormitory block after the former headmaster of the school from 1961 to 1963, Mr. Arthur Clarke, who was given the honorific “Arthur Clarke House.”

Source: citifmonline