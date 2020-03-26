46 minutes ago

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has decided to provide lunch every day for one hundred medical staff working at the three designated health centres managing Coronavirus (COVIC-19) cases in the country.

The health centres are the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) Tema General Hospital, and the Ga East Government Hospital.

The intervention by the Church is aimed at supporting Government’s efforts to control and manage the spread of the virus in the country which Ghana has recorded 68 cases and two deaths.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Rt. Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante on Tuesday presented the first lunch on behalf of the Church to the medical staff at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

He also presented 30 boxes of Salem Mineral Water produced by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and 30 cartons of soft drinks to the medical staff.

The items were received by the Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Charity Sarpong during a brief ceremony in Accra.

Rt. Rev Prof. J.O.Y Mante said the Church has recognized the invaluable contributions of the medical staff working hard to ensure that the Coronavirus does not spread hence the decision to provide them with lunch to motivate them to continue to work for the nation.

He also said the Presbyterian Church of Ghana which is one of the largest denominations in the country has been following the challenges confronting the nation in the wake of the Corona virus pandemic.

The Moderator urged all and sundry to adhere to the recommended safety measures put in place by the Ghana Health Service and other health experts.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Charity Sarpong thanked the PCG for the timely gesture and said it would go a long way to motivate the health workers.

She also assured the Church that they would continue to work hard to ensure that the virus does not spread and those who have already contracted the virus would also be well managed so as to recover.

She urged other institutions and organizations to come and support in diverse ways to make the fight against the spread of the virus successful.

The Moderator was accompanied by the Clerk of General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, the Clergy, Director at the Head Office of the Church, and some church members.