10 hours ago

The Communications Office at the Presidency has unveiled a new initiative dubbed The Government Accountability Series, designed to promote greater transparency and accountability in Ghana’s governance.

Set to commence on Monday, July 14, 2025, the series will offer a platform for key sector ministers to present mid-year updates on their portfolios and provide the public with a broad overview of government performance over the past six months.

Announcing the initiative, Presidency Spokesperson and Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, stated that sessions will be held three times weekly — every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — at 11 a.m.

The inaugural edition will feature the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, who is expected to address developments and interventions within the country’s interior and security sectors.

Described as a vital tool for reinforcing openness and responsiveness, the Government Accountability Series aims to foster consistent dialogue between the government and the citizenry, while demonstrating the administration’s dedication to good governance.