The Communications Office at the Presidency has unveiled a new initiative dubbed The Government Accountability Series, designed to promote greater transparency and accountability in Ghana’s governance.
Set to commence on Monday, July 14, 2025, the series will offer a platform for key sector ministers to present mid-year updates on their portfolios and provide the public with a broad overview of government performance over the past six months.
Announcing the initiative, Presidency Spokesperson and Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, stated that sessions will be held three times weekly — every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday — at 11 a.m.
The inaugural edition will feature the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, who is expected to address developments and interventions within the country’s interior and security sectors.
Described as a vital tool for reinforcing openness and responsiveness, the Government Accountability Series aims to foster consistent dialogue between the government and the citizenry, while demonstrating the administration’s dedication to good governance.
Comments