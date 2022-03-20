1 hour ago

The executive branch of government is making a lot of sacrifices in order to resolve the challenges the economy is facing at the moment, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said.

He charged government functionaries to project these sacrifices to enable Ghanaians see and appreciate the efforts of the administration.

Gabby said these while stating that some of the suggestions that have been given by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) to deal with the economic challenges, have already been implemented by the government.

The Director of Research at the IEA, Dr John Kwakye had asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut the number of ministers serving in his government, a suggestion Gabby said has already been implemented.

Dr Kwakye believes this is one of the ways of reducing government expenditure during these difficult times the county is going through.

In a statement issued on Friday March 18, Dr Kwakye said “Take urgent steps to reduce expenditure whose level and composition remain problematic.

“The measures should include the following; restructure ministries and reduce the number from 30 to 20 reduce the number of ministers from 80 to 56 (Including 16 regional ministers).”

Reacting to this, Gabby Otchere-Darko tweeted that “I am listening and reading good suggestions to government on how to deal with the fiscal difficulties and a lot hinges on cutting down on government expenditure. But the fact is government has drastically cut down expenditure in several areas and the MDAs are feeling the pinch.

“The Presidency alone, I am told, expenditure has been cut by over 30%. Perhaps, the people must be told more and deliberately so on the sacrifices being made by the Executive.”