15 hours ago

The impasse between the Black Queens and sports authorities over unpaid bonuses appears close to resolution, following a direct order from the Presidency for the immediate release of funds.

Each player is owed $9,500 from Ghana’s third-place finish at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. The team had boycotted training over the weekend, demanding payment before honouring Tuesday’s second-leg qualifier against Egypt in Accra.

The standoff prompted urgent responses from:



Sports Minister Kofi Adams, who assured payment within the week.



GFA President Kurt Okraku, whose Monday morning visit to the Erata Hotel camp helped convince the team to resume training.

With the Presidency now stepping in, optimism has grown that the long-standing issue will be settled swiftly, bringing relief to players and officials after days of tension.

Match Preparations Resume

The Queens are scheduled to train at 5 PM at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, ahead of the high-staked return leg against Egypt, preparing to secure qualification for the 2026 WAFCON, which also serves as a pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Echoes of the Past

This episode mirrors the 2016 protest by the Black Queens over unpaid bonuses following their gold medal win at the 2015 African Games, highlighting persistent challenges in athlete welfare and institutional accountability.