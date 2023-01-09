4 hours ago

Some Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) say they are not perturbed about the push for an Alan-Bawumia presidential ticket ahead of the 2024 elections.

Recently there have been open campaigns for former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who both have an interest in contesting the presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Many have also attributed the decision by Mr. Kyerematen to resign as a move to give him full concentration for the race.

Some political analysts have proposed that Dr. Bawumia should be paired with Alan to form a formidable team ahead of the 2024 general elections.

But reacting to the development, the NDC says whoever the NPP chooses as a flagbearer will not shake the NDC.

The Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said, the former Trade Minister failed to impact the nation positively during his tenure hence cannot pull any surprises.

“The Alan-Bawumia [push] can be as many as ten, take it from me, we [NDC] do not care. We know them, nothing comes out of an empty sack. Alan Kyerematen has been the Trade Minister for more than six, or seven years, what has happened? He has not impacted positively on this nation. So why should we be afraid of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen or Bawumia?” the legislator asked.

Mr. Akandoh added that the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has been deceiving Ghanaians since 2016, stressing that Ghanaians cannot be caught up in his web anymore.

“You know Bawumia [Vice President], what I’m happy about is that Ghanaians know him better, he came to lie to us before 2016, and he went scot-free. He lied again in 2020, but this time round, the first fool may not be a fool, the second fool may not be a fool but the third one,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline