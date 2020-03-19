28 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the healing powers of the Lord Jesus Christ to help the nation fight the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing some eminent Christian Leaders on Thursday morning at the Jubilee House in Accra, during a prayer breakfast meeting to pray against the Covid-19, President Akufo-Addo said despite his government’s measures to curb the spread of the virus, he, as a devout Christian, believed in the healing power of Jesus Christ to combat the deadly disease.

“I know of the healing power and saving Grace of the Maker of Heaven and Earth, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, because in Him we live, move and have our being,” he stated.

The President made reference to various Holy Scriptures in the Bible to back his belief in the healing power of God, and cited Proverbs chapter nine verse 10, “Those who know your name trust in you, for you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you”.

He also mentioned 2Chronicles chapter seven verse 14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will heal their land”.

President Akufo-Addo said the Covid-19 pandemic was having a toll on the global economy, which was creating fear and panic throughout the world.

He said with the nation recording nine cases as of March 19 and three Ghanaians losing their lives abroad, his government had already instituted a number of measures to ensure that the nation was adequately prepared to combat the spread of the pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo mentioned the ban of public gathering such as religious service, funerals, closure of schools, travel restrictions for people coming from countries that had recorded 200 or more confirmed cases of Covid-19, designated isolation and treatment centres at some health facilities, screening of travellers with thermal scanners at the country’s points of entry, among others.

He expressed appreciation to the various faith-based organizations for their solidarity with the Government by complying with the Covid-19 directives and urged the Christian community to continue collaborating with the government for improved welfare of the citizenry.

“I have also put on record my equally deep appreciation of the support offered by the Muslim Clergy, led by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the nation’s political leaders, traditional authorities, great and small, and opinion leaders for the measures taken by the Government,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo urged all Ghanaians to continue observing the prescribed social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols to safeguard lives and prevent community spread.

The eminent Christian Leaders offered intercessory prayers for the affected persons, the President, the Government, the frontline health workers and the world.

In attendance at the Christian prayer breakfast included; Archbishop Nicolas Duncan Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Right Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra Diocese of Catholic Church and Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mantey, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The rest were; Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, the Founder of Fountain Gate Chapel, Rev. Dr Samuel Asante-Antwi, former General Overseer of the Methodist Church, Dr Joyce Aryee, the Founder of Salt and Light Ministries and Dr Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the Founder of Lighthouse Chapel International.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the deadly virus has claimed 8,988 deaths and 220,843 persons infected globally.

Source: peacefmonline