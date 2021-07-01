31 minutes ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

He takes over from Hassan Tampoli, who is now MP for Gushiega and a Deputy Transport Minister-designate.

The appointment takes effect from July 1, 2021.

A letter from the President to Dr. Hamid dated June 17th said the appointment has come at a time when the petroleum sector is faced with challenges amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Hamid, 50, previously served in the first-term government of President Akufo-Addo as the Minister of Information, and subsequently as the Minister for Inner-City and Zongo Development.

He also served as the Deputy National Campaign Manager for President Akufo-Addo’s successful second-term bid in 2020, and was in charge of Campaign Communications.