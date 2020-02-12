3 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah as the new Chief of Army Staff.

In a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Major General Oppong-Peprah who is the current Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces appointment is effective Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

He will be succeeded by Commodore Issah Adams Yakubu effective Wednesday, February 19.

Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah will be the 31st Chief of Army Staff since Ghana following the retirement of the incumbent Major General William Ayamdo who was appointed in 2017 by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Myjoyonline