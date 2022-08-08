4 hours ago

His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, supported by the Deputy CEO of the Youth Employment Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru and a number of ministers, has commissioned a newly built multi-purpose North East Regional Office of the Agency.

The office is to aid the new Headquarters of the agency in the North East Region to begin full operations and in line with the President's vision of job creation, decentralisation and infrastructural development, actualize equitable implementation of the "One Million Jobs" agenda.

President Akufo-Addo, who on the occasion also commissioned another newly built magnificent edifice to serve as the administrative head of the North East Region, was elated at the development of infrustructure at the Region.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to mark the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo called on all and sundry to support the employment agenda of his government.

He believes this initiative will help maintain peace in the Region and the country at large as well as bring about development.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru, Deputy CEO in charge of Operations at the Youth Employment Agency acting on behalf of the CEO Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua thanked the President for his resourcefulness and support for the agency since 2017.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bashiru pointed out a deficiency which impeded the operations and effective implementation of modules of the agency that had been infested with corruption in the previous years.

"Management took a bold decision of revamping and reforming the Agency into an enviable one, a result of which we are experiencing today", he said.

According to Mr. Bashiru, two of such Regional offices have been completed in the Oti, Western North and Ahafo Regions with others at various stages of completion in other Regions and districts.

He explained that all these are intended to bring life to the agency's innovative programmes like the Agric-based Flagship projects, YEA Jobcentre, Artisan Directory, CHWS etc.

Mr. Bashiru further assured the President and the entire country of consistent hardwork and innovation to bring more development and create more jobs for the youth of Ghana.

North East Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency, Nurudeen Mohammed was thankful to the President, Lawyer Frimpong Kodua and Ibrahim Bashiru for their immense support and bringing the agency closer to the people.

The event was also graced by the Overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, North East Regional Minister Mr. Zakaria Yidana, Local Government Minister Mr. Dan Botwe, other cabinet ministers, Presidential staffers, staff of YEA among others.