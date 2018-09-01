1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Tema West and Deputy Minister of Trade, Carlos Kinsley Ahenkorah, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been nicknamed “coronavirus hero” because of his directives and pro-poor policies meant to fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“President Akufo-Addo’s wartime leadership to conquer coronavirus is what has earned him the nickname “coronavirus hero in my constituency”, Look at the seriousness with which he met with the leadership of the Ghana medical Association, Likewise the Association of pharmaceutical entities, market women, Labour unions and other frontline health workers.

Look at the lockdown of certain parts of the country, the closure of the borders and the establishment of the COVID-19 Trust fund, the disinfection of markets in the affected areas, free water for three months and free food to the vulnerable in lockdown cities among other things. In fact, The president is a coronavirus hero and that is why he is doing all these wonderful things to fight and prevent the spread of the virus.” Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“The president is a coronavirus hero and because of his unique fighting spirit against the virus, I distributed food items in every electoral area of Tema West before coming to the kaizer electoral area, President Akufo-Addo cares about Ghanaians and because of his God-fearing nature, Religious leaders across the country are more comfortable with him.

If you look at our population size and the number of coronavirus cases that we have as compared to the United States, the United Kingdom and other nations that have been affected, you need nobody to tell you that President Akufo-Addo is a coronavirus hero, and even in terms of contact tracing, testing and treatment, Ghana is doing very well.

I’ll urge Ghanaians to always pray for the President and the nation. I am happy that my constituents are obeying the President’s directives on social distancing and hygiene protocols, I have decided to give the people good food from the President because we need good food, bodily exercise and enough rest to fight the virus and stay healthy.”Mr. Ahenkorah said.

Mr.Ahenkorah, who was beaming with smile and tipped to win the forthcoming Tema west NPP primary massively because of his high pedigree and good performance as MP said “I am in my first term but I have provided many jobs for the youth, invested in people’s education including the provision of dual desks, mathematical sets and books among others, I even donated expensive equipment to some hospitals and was a philanthropist long before I became MP. It was through my instrumentality that Tema West roads were improved, I have helped many people to acquire skills and lectured a lot of people at the regional maritime University.

In fact, I have helped in diverse ways on the quiet. In life, It is natural to have a few detractors who will hide behind politics and use their lying lips to put you in a negative light, It has always been so and that is why scripture testifies eloquently that woe unto you if everyone says you are good. Even Almighty God doesn’t enjoy the support of everyone, to the extent that some scientists don’t believe in his existence.

I won the primary and was on the NPP’s ticket with Nana Addo in 2016 and we won the Tema West elections massively because the battle was the lord’s, The 2020 battle is still the lord’s battle and history will repeat itself, Nobody can thwart God’s agenda for my life, Nobody can thwart God’s agenda for President Akufo-Addo’s life and nobody can thwart God’s agenda for the great NPP.”

The constituency chairman, Mr. Dennis Amfo-sefah, alias Nana Boakye, on his part said “Many residents who benefited from the free food from our hardworking father-for-all MP have channeled their “Thank you” messages through me.

Peacefmonline