New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has described the colourful reception that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo received in Kumasi during the 63rd anniversary of Ghana’s independence as the evidence that the President is the people’s man.

“On the 6th of March 2020, Kumasi spoke for the rest of Ghana. The enthusiasm, the colour riot, the rich cultural and traditional display and the sheer size of the spectators at the Baba Yara Stadium all said one thing, ‘behold, this is our beloved President,” Carlos Ahenkorah said.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, Mr Ahenkorah who is also the Deputy Minister of Trade pointed out that the President had for the past couple of years endeared himself to most Ghanaians on account of initiatives such as the free SHS, Planting for food and jobs among others.

He said: “I don’t think in the whole of the fourth Republic, Kumasi and Ghana have shown such attraction towards our leaders as they did to President Akufo-Addo.”

This year’s commemoration of the 6th March celebration was exceptionally colourful with President Akufo-Addo headlining as the cynosure of admiration and praise especially from students.

Amidst a powerful riot of kente colours, a full to capacity Baba Yara stadium expectantly looked forward to welcoming the President before the celebrations would start and when he did, the whole stadium was a tumult.

But the climax of the occasion came when pupils from the Garrison High School in Kumasi stepped up to recite the appellations of the President in accompaniment to drums to invite the President to deliver his address.

The main poet, put the whole stadium in a sombre mood with an emotional rendition to thank the President for the Free SHS programme, which according to the pupil had provided opportunities for people of humble circumstances to also access education.

At a point, the emotional young girls broke into weeping as she bowed and thanked the President. The whole stadium became emotional after her as many mothers wiped tears from their eyes.

“This moment showed all, what the President and his Free SHS means to the ordinary Ghanaian. These were genuine tears of relief shed by both pupils and parents alike. Ghanaians will never forget President Akufo-Addo’s thoughtfulness,” Carlos Ahenkorah said.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to give him another four years in the December polls to complete all projects and projects he had initiated and those that were yet to begin for the benefit of all.

