3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has lifted the mandatory wearing of nose masks in the country.

An Executive Instrument (E.I.) made it mandatory for people to “wear face masks, face shields or any other face covering that covers his or her nose and mouth completely when the person is in public or leaving or returning to his place of abode.”

Paragraph 4 (1) of the E.I. 164 states that the police have the authority to make random checks to “ensure enforcement compliance”

According to paragraph 4(2) of E.I. 164, any person who fails to comply with the mandatory wearing of nose masks shall be punished in accordance with Section 6 of Act 1012.

However, in update no. 26, President Akufo-Addo said the wearing of nose masks is no longer mandatory.