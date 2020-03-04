1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated three persons to the Supreme Court.

The nominees are: Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu and Clemence J Honyenuga; justices of the Court of Appeal and Yoni Kulendi, a private legal practitioner.

They will replace Justices Julius Ansah, Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe and Anthony Alfred Bennin who are due to retire from the apex court.

Their nominations are in line with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution which states that: “The other Supreme Court Justices shall be appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Judicial Council, in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament.”

The vetting by parliament’s Appointment’s Committee is expected to be on live television as was the vetting of three justices who were appointed to the top court in December last year.

Mr Amadu was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2012 by former President John Mahama.

Mr Gbadegbe, also of the Appeals Court is currently sitting as an additional High Court judge presiding over high profiled COCOBOD case, involving the former CEO, Dr Stephen Opuni.

Legal practitioner, Mr Kulendi is an alumnus of the University of Ghana and the Ghana School of Law with some 26 years standing at the bar.

The law requires a person appointed to the Supreme Court to have 15 years standing at the bar.

Source: myjoyonline