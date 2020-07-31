1 hour ago

The Paramount Chief of Gonja, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, has conferred the title ‘Gariba Yenawura Wura’, to wit “King of Promise Keepers”, on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo".

This, according to the Yagbonwura, is in recognition of “your good works done Savannah Region”, adding that “the people of the Republic see you as a man of hope with vision for acting swiftly and walking your talk.”

He explained that the President is “bridging gaps, and strongly coordinating Ghana’s development transformation. Let me quickly prompt you that your boldness, affableness, dedication, determination and call to duty in time touched the traditional authority of the Gonja Kingdom to give a new branding to your name, His Excellency Gariba Yenawura Wura”.

The Overlord of Gonja made this known on Wednesday, 29th July, 2020, when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him prior to cutting the sod for the commencement of construction of the $49 million Damongo Water Supply Project.

Describing the President as “a brother from another mother to us”, the Yagbonwura thanked the President, once again, for the creation of the Savannah Region, which, he said, has been a request made by successive Overlords of Gonja for the last fifty (50) years.

He expressed the delight of the people of Damongo, and, indeed, of the Savannah Region at pace of works on the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council of the Savannah Region.

“Today, Yenawura Wura is here again on the soil of the Savannah Region to, once again, bring to the people of the Savannah Region potable drinking water, which the people were denied all these years. Mr President, as you cut sod for works to begin to supply potable water to the Damongo township, I have the belief that it will extend to benefit the junction community, connecting to Busunu, Mempeasem, Dzornukuntu, Atsuvunyo and to Larabanga,” he said.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa continued, “the name tag, Nchubaruyu, over the years, meaning ‘no water’, as people of Damongo are called by visitors and other passersby, will very soon be a thing of the past.”

He, thus, expressed his appreciation to the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and to the Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited, Dr Clifford Braimah “for their tremendous contribution and bold steps in their resolve to find solution to the acute water challenge in the region”.

The Overlord of Gonja appealed to the President to help construct more road network linkages and connections within the Region, to accelerate the process of development, and acknowledged the presence of contactors working on road projects such as the Bojai-Fulfoso road, the Daboya-Mankarigu Road, Salaga-Kpandai Road, and the 15 kilometer road linking the town of Damongo.