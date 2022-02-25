3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo expected to address the nation in accordance with Article 67

Deputy Minority Leader has announced that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will no longer deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin indicated that the house will be duly informed f the new date.

Presenting the Business Statement for next week, Alexander Afenyo-Markin said, “In presenting Business statement for this week, an indication was given to this honorable house that the president is expected to deliver the message on the state of the nation on Thursday, March 3. The indicative date given no longer holds. Hon. Member would be duly informed of a date when the president would deliver his address to this house,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation at the beginning of each session of Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the current 1992 Constitution.

Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next 3 years of his governance.

This includes government programmes and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them and also rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress among others.

Source: Ghanaweb