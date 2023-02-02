1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented 175 armoured military vehicles and assorted equipment to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

They include 70 Kamaz Utility Troop Carrying Vehicles, 20 Bronetransporter (BTR-70) Armoured Personnel Carriers, 20 Husky Armoured Vehicles and 65 assorted Toyota vehicles.

Presenting the equipment at the Burma Camp in Accra yesterday, the President said the vehicles would help the GAF contain security threats from violent extremist and terrorist groups operating along the country’s northern borders, as well as internal security challenges and external peacekeeping operations.

On December 5, 2019 and March 31, 2021, the President presented assorted vehicles and equipment to the GAF and promised to present more later.

Commitment

President Akufo-Addo commended the officers and men of the GAF for their commitment to ongoing operations, especially Conquer Fest, Motherland, GongGong and Halt Two, intended to create a secure and peaceful atmosphere along the northwestern, northern and northeastern borders of the country.

He said the operations were also aimed at containing secessionist activities and dealing with the unpopular galamsey ventures.

He urged the officers and men to continue to collaborate with the ministries of National Security, the Interior and Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as all public stakeholder agencies, to maintain a robust posture that would deter potential aggressors from derailing the political and socio-economic gains.

Success

“Your success in providing the needed all-around security in the country had been made possible through your vigilance and sacrifices, notwithstanding the scarce resources that you have to work with.

I am very grateful, as your Commander-in-Chief,” the President said.

He said he was aware that economic development could only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and security and that would always come at a cost against other competing demands.

Notwithstanding all the challenging demands, he said, since his assumption of office, he had made consistent efforts to address the logistics and accommodation needs of the officers and men.

Threat

President Akufo-Addo said with the threat from the northern borders of the country, the government released funds in 2020 to commence the retooling, construction and upgrading of 15 forward operating bases and new units, including the 11 Mechanised Battalions and the 155 and 154 Armored Regiments, with their supporting logistics units.

He gave an assurance that all the efforts and the provision of the necessary accommodation units would enhance the efficiency of the GAF.

Appreciate

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, said the ministry and the Military High Command acknowledged and appreciated the determination of the President to equip the GAF to conduct their internal and external responsibilities effectively and with professionalism.

“We must appreciate your government’s resolve to address the logistics challenge that impede the smooth operations of the GAF,” he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, said as part of efforts to resource the Ghanaian Battalion in the UN Interim Security Force for Abie in Sudan (UNISFA) and the meet up with UN status of unit requirement, government had procured a number of vehicles and equipment for the GAF to support the mission.

He said the vehicles could be inserted into the mission within the next few weeks after receiving clearance from the UN and the government of Sudan.