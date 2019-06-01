5 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked the chief executives of Akuapim North Metropolis and Amansie South District.

Additionally, the President Akufo-Addo has nominated a former Takoradi Constituency chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Abdul Mumin Issah to serve as the mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

If confirmed, Mr Issah will replace the late mayor Anthony K.K. Sam, who died of COVID-19.

A statement signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama announced the changes.

The President directed Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah to supervise the confirmation of the President’s nominee.