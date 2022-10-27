2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo will on Sunday, October 30th address the nation.

The address, which airs at 8:00 pm on all major news networks across the country, will border around the ailing Ghanaian economy and matters arising.

This comes at the back of skyrocketing prices of items and services caused by the constant depreciating cedi against the Dollar, Pounds and other foreign currencies.

On October 18, 2021, the cedi was the worst performing currency in Africa and the world at large with a selling price of over GHS 13.

Among 148 countries tracked by Bloomberg, the decline of the cedi had accelerated since the beginning of the year, which accumulated to about 45% losses.

It is for this reason that Ghanaians, led by a chunk of parliamentarians, have called for the immediate resignation or sack of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, after series of negotiations, the parliamentarians acceded to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s suggestion to maintain Mr Ofori-Atta until after the IMF negotiations.

Expectations are that the Sunday address will bring a closure to the whole brouhaha as the President briefs the nation on the way forward.