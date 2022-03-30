2 hours ago

The Black Stars of Ghana will this afternoon meet the President at the seat of government following their triumph over Nigeria on Tuesday night to book a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Members of the technical team, the playing body among others will meet with the President for the first time after their victory over Nigeria.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku is expected to lead the delegation to the Jubilee House with technical team members such as Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Masuad Didi Dramani and members of the Black Stars management committee.

The Black Stars defeated their Nigerian counterparts via the away goal rule to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.

Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.

The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better tlbut Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.

Nigeria after conceding the goal upped the ante as they tormented the Ghana backline with crosses.

It was one such forays into the Ghana box which resulted in a contentious penalty awarded Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman dribbled into the penalty box but Dennis Odoi cleared the ball but the 33 year old was adjudged to have fouled the Leicester city winger.

After a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review the Tunisian referee awarded the penalty.

William Troost Ekong stepped up and sent Ghana goalie Wollacot the wrong way to make it 1-1.

The President is expected to applaud the entire team that is players, GFA, technical team among others for their splendid work done.