President Nana Akufo-Addo has issued a resolute call to action to the Minister of Youth and Sports, alongside the Ministry and Local Organizing Committee (LOC), charging them with the task of orchestrating nothing less than the most remarkable Africa Games in history.

The President conveyed this charge during his speech at the inauguration of the Borteman Sports Complex, marking the commencement of the countdown to the 13th Africa Games.

Scheduled to unfold from March 8 to March 23, this edition of the Africa Games will see the Borteman Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium emerge as focal points for the competition.

President Akufo-Addo officially unveiled the multifaceted facility in the presence of Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia.

“I urge the Minister and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, alongside the staff and the LOC, to spare no effort in organizing what will be remembered as the greatest Africa Games in history.

“To this end, I assure the unwavering commitment of the government to ensure the safety of all visitors to the country... and to deliver an unparalleled Africa Games experience.”

This year’s edition of the Africa Games carries heightened significance as it will also serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics across eight sports disciplines.