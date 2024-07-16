3 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, the leader of the New Force, has promised to implement measures to combat illegal mining and its devastating impact on Ghana's environment.

Addressing the issue of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, during a press conference on Friday, July 12, 2024, Cheddar expressed concern over the destruction of the nation's lands and water bodies, blaming foreign nationals for exacerbating the crisis.

"Galamsey is destroying our country. It's not solely our people to blame; it's the millions of Chinese nationals who have been allowed to mine illegally, poisoning our waters and jeopardizing our future. If we don't act now, our children might face deformities and health issues within the next decade," he stated.

Promising swift action if elected, Cheddar outlined his plan to place a staggering 100,000 Chinese nationals under house arrest with hard labor until their government takes responsibility for the environmental damage caused by illegal mining operations.

"As a leader, the first thing I will do is to stop the foreigners who are destroying our land," he declared.

"In fact, if the Chinese government is hearing me, I will put hundreds of thousands of their nationals under house arrest and call the Chinese president to address what they have done to my country.

"You have endangered the lives of 33 million people, and therefore, you will be responsible for building and fabricating all our next plans to recycle our water and restore our environment. Only after four years of hard work to fix my country will I release your hundred thousand people."