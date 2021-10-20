4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of a 12.1 km stretch of road at Hemang-Nsuntam.

The road construction, which is part of the government’s cocoa road project, is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The ceremony was held at Twifo-Hemang in Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira district of the Central Region.

The Twifo-Hemang Paramount Chief, Otumfuo Amoah Sasraku IV thanked the President for delivering on his promise to the residents.

He also lauded the President for his unprecedented policies to benefit the people in his community.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on his part, expressed his profound gratitude to the Twifo-Hemang residents for voting for him and the Member of Parliament in the constituency.