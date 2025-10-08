35 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has approved the appointment of Musah Ahmed as the new Judicial Secretary of the Judicial Service of Ghana.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was made in accordance with Article 148 of the 1992 Constitution, following the advice of the Judicial Council.

A letter dated Wednesday, October 8, 2025, confirmed that Mr. Ahmed was officially sworn into office on the same day by the Acting Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie.

Mr. Ahmed succeeds Dr. Cyracus B. Bapuuroh, who had been serving in an acting capacity since April 2025. With this appointment, he becomes the 17th Judicial Secretary since Ghana’s First Republic.

Mr. Ahmed brings to the role over 25 years of legal experience, having led a distinguished private practice as CEO of Ahmed Legal Consult. His areas of expertise include Maritime Law, Commercial Law, Constitutional Law, Land Law, and International Law. Over the years, he has served as legal advisor to several diplomatic missions, including the Embassies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, as well as to corporate and traditional institutions.

Beyond the courtroom, Mr. Ahmed has made notable contributions to institutional reform and access to justice, notably as a founding member of the Legal Resource Centre, and as a former Vice-Chairman of the Hajj Board. His efforts have supported rule of law initiatives and institutional capacity-building in Ghana.

He is the recipient of the prestigious B. J. da Rocha Prize, and has published work on cybersecurity, parliamentary immunity, and natural resource governance. Known for his strong legal drafting skills, sharp analytical thinking, and fluency in legal technology, Mr. Ahmed is expected to bring these qualities to his new role.

Mr. Ahmed holds an LL.M. in National Security Law from the University of Ghana (2023). He earned his LL.B. (Hons) from the same institution in 1997, and obtained his Qualifying Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 1999, where he was named Best Student in Advocacy and Legal Ethics.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the National Bar Association (Washington, D.C.).

Guided by the values of integrity, excellence, and service, Mr. Ahmed is expected to play a key role in strengthening the efficiency and professionalism of the Judicial Service in his new position.