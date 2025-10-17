3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has called for enhanced trade and investment cooperation between Ghana and Grenada, describing the partnership as a mutually beneficial avenue for shared growth and development.

The President made the appeal when he hosted Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell at the Jubilee House during the latter’s two-day state visit to Ghana.

Prime Minister Mitchell received a warm welcome, including a guard of honour, underscoring the long-standing and cordial diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During bilateral discussions, President Mahama highlighted the importance of deepening collaboration in key sectors such as health, energy, agriculture, and tourism, stressing that stronger cooperation would help unlock new opportunities for both economies.

He also encouraged African and Caribbean businesses to take advantage of emerging opportunities in Ghana, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose secretariat is based in Accra.

President Mahama said the partnership between Ghana and Grenada could serve as a model for broader Africa–Caribbean cooperation, anchored on trade, investment, and cultural exchange.