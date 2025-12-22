45 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Ministry of Finance to release GH¢1 billion to settle outstanding payments owed to contractors by the state since 2017.

The directive was announced during a sod-cutting ceremony for the Sunyani–Atronie–Acherensua Road Project in the Bono Region on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

According to President Mahama, the funds are to be disbursed before Christmas to ensure that all affected contractors receive payments for completed works.

“I have directed the Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson, to release GH¢1 billion to pay contractors who have been owed since 2017. All contractors will be paid, and the families of contractors who have passed on should also come forward to receive the money,” the President said.

He urged contractors to promptly submit their certificates and relevant documentation to avoid delays in the payment process.

“I want to encourage contractors to submit their certificates quickly so they can receive their payments. Any delay will only be due to their failure to do so,” he added.

President Mahama also reiterated that additional funds have been earmarked for contractors under the government’s Big Push programme, which is aimed at reviving and completing stalled infrastructure projects across the country.