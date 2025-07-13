18 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fully implementing Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy Policy, emphasizing a strong partnership with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) to achieve this goal.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the leadership of GIFF at the Presidency in Accra, President Mahama highlighted the strategic importance of the policy, noting that the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) had already commenced its implementation at Ghana’s ports to ensure uninterrupted, around-the-clock operations.

“Our flagship 24-hour economy policy hinges on the efficiency and speed of operations at key entry points—ports, airports, and land borders,” he stated. “Customs has already begun operating under the policy framework, and we urge other relevant agencies to expedite their readiness to ensure full-scale implementation.”

Reflecting on his previous administration, the President recalled the challenges faced in expanding the Tema Port due to space limitations. This led the government to partner with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Meridian Port Services (MPS) to construct a new, modern port facility in Tema.

“We’re proud of what we achieved in Tema. The new port is fast, efficient, and equipped with modern technology that has significantly improved port operations,” he said.

He also touched on expansion works at the Takoradi Port, which he noted currently has unused capacity. The government is now exploring ways to optimize its utilization to boost regional trade and logistics.

Addressing taxation, President Mahama outlined steps his administration is taking to ease the burden on businesses. He emphasized efforts to remove so-called “nuisance taxes,” including the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (e-levy), and streamline the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime.

“We’re reviewing the VAT system to eliminate confusion and ensure clarity. Currently, businesses face multiple VAT rates—some at 3%, others at 5%, 7%, or even 21%. Our goal is to make VAT more transparent, easier to calculate, and easier to pay,” he said.

He added that the upcoming Mid-Year Budget Review would provide more clarity on ongoing tax rationalization efforts, as part of broader plans to improve compliance and revenue mobilization.

“The revenues we collect are reinvested into infrastructure and services that enhance the quality of life for all Ghanaians. That’s why it’s critical to plug leakages and ensure efficiency in revenue generation,” President Mahama emphasized.

Stephen Adjokatcher, President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, who led the delegation, congratulated President Mahama on his decisive victory in the 2024 general elections. He also raised key concerns within the shipping and logistics sector, which he hoped the government would address to improve trade facilitation and business competitiveness.