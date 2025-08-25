42 minutes ago

Ghana will host a landmark three-day Public Relations Conference and the prestigious IPRA Golden World Awards Gala, under the patronage of President John Dramani Mahama, a Fellow of both the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana and the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

The event, organised by IPR Ghana in collaboration with APRA and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), will take place from Wednesday, 1st October to Friday, 3rd October 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre. It is expected to bring together global leaders in communication, artificial intelligence (AI), mining, development, policy, and innovation.

Held under the theme “Global Realities and Innovative Communication”, the conference will focus on how strategic communication is adapting to global transformations. Special emphasis will be placed on communicating AI for Africa’s development and using communication to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), a pressing national and environmental issue.

Through expert panel discussions, practical case studies, and sector-focused sessions, participants will gain knowledge and tools to navigate the fast-changing communication and technology landscape. Exhibitions and guided heritage tours will also be offered, combining professional engagement with cultural experiences.

President Mahama will serve as Special Guest of Honour and deliver the keynote address. He will be joined by key government leaders, including:



Sam Nartey George, Minister for Communications, Digital Technologies and Innovation



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communication



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Ministers of Communication from other African nations will also participate, broadening the continental dialogue on innovation, AI, and climate action.

Prominent international speakers include Jan Eissfeldt, Director and Global Head of Trust and Safety at the Wikimedia Foundation, and Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa Lead at OpenAI, alongside other top experts in public relations, policy, and technology.

Special remarks will also come from Esther A. N. Cobbah, President of IPR Ghana and CEO of Stratcomm Africa; Arik Karani, President of APRA; and Nataša Pavlović Bujas, President of IPRA. Their interventions will highlight the event’s global importance, the evolving role of PR in addressing critical issues, and Africa’s rising leadership in communication.

The conference will conclude with the IPRA Golden World Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner on Friday, 3rd October 2025, at 7:15 p.m. at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel. This marks the first time the prestigious event will be held in Ghana and coincides with IPRA’s 70th anniversary, celebrating the world’s most outstanding PR campaigns.

The conference is open to communication professionals, AI experts, media practitioners, policymakers, academics, students, and development actors. It offers a unique platform for anyone passionate about technology, innovation, and the power of strategic communication to shape the future.