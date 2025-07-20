6 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has launched an ambitious eight-kilometre coastal protection project aimed at defending vulnerable communities along Ghana’s coastline from the destructive effects of tidal waves and coastal erosion.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Protection Project in Agavedzi, located in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region, President Mahama underscored the urgent need for action.

“The sea has taken a lot from this community. It has taken land, property, livelihoods, and our peace of mind. But today, I stand here to say, no more will the sea consume our land,” he declared.

The multi-year project, set to run from 2025 to 2029, will include the construction of 37 groins, comprehensive beach restoration, and the development of vital community infrastructure. Planned facilities include a modern fish market, cold storage units, and improved public sanitation systems to enhance community well-being.

Describing the initiative as more than just a coastal defence mechanism, President Mahama called it a “comprehensive resilience initiative” that integrates environmental protection with socio-economic development.

He also stressed the national and global relevance of the intervention, noting that Ghana’s 550-kilometre coastline is among the most climate-vulnerable zones worldwide, facing frequent threats from tidal waves and coastal erosion.

“This project is not only about protection, but also about reclaiming what has been lost, rebuilding stronger, and securing a future where our children will not have to flee their homes because of rising seas,” President Mahama said.

The Blekusu Sea Protection Project offers renewed hope for coastal communities, delivering both physical safety and the promise of a more sustainable and resilient future amid the growing challenges of climate change.