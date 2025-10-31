2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana and French President Emmanuel Macron held extensive bilateral discussions at the Élysée Palace on Thursday, October 30, 2025, on the sidelines of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum. The talks centred on security cooperation, economic development, and regional stability.

The meeting began on a reflective note, as President Macron offered his condolences over the passing of Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Both leaders commended the objectives of the Paris Peace Initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing partnership between Ghana and France.

A major focus of the talks was Ghana’s request for French assistance in combating maritime piracy in its territorial waters. President Mahama appealed for support in enhancing Ghana’s maritime security capabilities to counter rising threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

The two leaders also discussed a proposed French concessionary loan for Ghana’s health sector, which is awaiting parliamentary approval. President Mahama urged France to use its influence within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to facilitate Ghana’s access to financing from the French Development Bank, citing the country’s improving debt-to-GDP ratio.

In his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion of African Financial Institutions, President Mahama called for greater cooperation to renegotiate loan terms and secure lower interest rates for African infrastructure projects.

He further highlighted Ghana’s role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, stressing the need for improved road and trade infrastructure to accelerate intra-African commerce.

President Mahama also discussed Ghana’s One Million Coders Programme, which has enrolled over 200,000 students, as part of efforts to expand digital literacy. He requested France’s support in training more French language teachers to enhance language education in Ghanaian schools.

President Macron welcomed the proposal and identified new opportunities for collaboration, including Ghana’s participation in the VivaTech Summit in Nairobi (May 2026) to showcase its digital innovations. He also mentioned the upcoming AU–EU Summit in Angola and the G7 Summit in June 2026, where France plans to advocate for increased international backing for Ghana.

President Mahama raised the issue of reparations for slavery, an initiative currently championed by Ghana. President Macron expressed support, noting that France has already criminalised slavery, but stressed the importance of acknowledging the broader historical context involving multiple actors.

The discussions also touched on the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel, especially terrorist incursions in Mali and other Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries.

President Macron commended President Mahama’s leadership in promoting regional stability and praised Ghana’s ongoing economic reforms, reaffirming France’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s development and peacebuilding efforts.