President John Mahama has directed the Auditor-General to conduct a forensic audit into Ghana’s hosting of the 13th All African Games, held in Accra from March 8 to 23, 2024.

The directive, announced on Tuesday, November 4, follows a report submitted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and prudent use of public funds.

Scope of the Audit

The review will cover all financial and operational aspects of the Games, including:



Procurement & Contracting: Tender procedures, contractor selection, and compliance with the Public Procurement Act (Act 663)



Financial Management: Funding sources, disbursements, expenditures, and sponsorship arrangements



Infrastructure Delivery: Timelines, cost variations, and value-for-money assessments



Agency Performance: Coordination and execution by all government bodies and committees involved

The Auditor-General’s report is expected to be submitted by the second week of December 2025.

Public Scrutiny & Spending Breakdown

The Games drew criticism over reported expenditures:



Infrastracture- $195 Million



Operational Cost- $46 Million

The audit aims to address concerns over cost overruns and ensure lessons are learned for future multi-sport events.