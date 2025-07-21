1 hour ago

President John Mahama has confirmed that contractors who abandoned road projects across the country will soon return to complete their work.

The move follows the conclusion of an audit by the Auditor General on road contracts awarded during the previous administration.

Speaking during his Eastern Regional Thank You Tour at Koforidua’s Jackson Park on Sunday, July 20, President Mahama highlighted the importance of infrastructure development through his administration’s Big Push Agenda.

“The Auditor-General has come with his report. So we are going to make the contractors go back to the site. But those who had double payment will be punished,” he stated.

The President pointed out that contractors who had been paid by both the Road Fund and the Ministry of Finance for the same project would be held accountable for the duplication.

Also at the rally, Nene Sakite II, President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, lauded the President for a strong start to his tenure in the first 120 days.

“As the saying goes, good is not good enough where better is possible. Your leadership must now build on this momentum to bring sustainable development, hope and prosperity to all Ghanaians,” he said.