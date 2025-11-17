President John Dramani Mahama has restated his firm dedication to protecting the independence of Ghana’s judiciary, calling it a constitutional safeguard that protects every citizen—including the President himself.

Speaking at Jubilee House on Monday, November 17, 2025, during the swearing-in of Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Chief Justice, Mahama underscored the importance of maintaining a healthy balance of power among the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

He noted that while each arm of government must remain autonomous, they also share a collective responsibility to work together in the national interest.

“Our democracy’s strength relies on the delicate but vital balance of powers among the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary. As President, I pledge my unwavering commitment to the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

Mahama reiterated that judicial independence is not a sign of institutional weakness but a constitutional requirement that ensures fairness and upholds the rule of law.

He stressed the need to safeguard the courts’ administrative, financial, and institutional autonomy, adding that judicial decisions—popular or otherwise—must always be respected and enforced.

The President expressed full confidence in Chief Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s leadership, affirming that the judiciary will continue to discharge its mandate boldly and impartially.