3 hours ago

Frustrated drivers and commuters using the Nsawam–Pokuase highway are demanding urgent government intervention over the worsening condition of the road, which they say is endangering lives and crippling local businesses.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, August 6, several aggrieved road users described the stretch as “deadly and economically damaging,” expressing anger over stalled progress and broken promises.

Kofi Mensah, a commercial driver, directed his frustration squarely at President John Mahama, calling for immediate action:

“I direct this to President Mahama; he should stop this play. It looks like he is just playing. We heard they’ve awarded the project and funds to a contractor, so where is the contractor?” he questioned.

“The road is very bad to the extent that if you drive on it, it’s full of potholes. They should stop playing with us. We weren’t crazy when we voted for them. We’re all human beings, just like them. They’ve been allowed to lead, and if this is how they treat us, we thank them and their families,” he said.

Another road user, Yaa Owusua, said, “This is very bad. The market is not moving because of the road. I drive on it about 20 times a day because I do business here, and this road has been bad for nearly five years,” she said. “We are not seeing any contractor working on it.”

The Nsawam–Pokuase road is a vital link between Accra and parts of the Eastern Region, serving thousands of commuters and traders daily. Residents say multiple promises by successive governments have yielded little progress.

The latest outcry was triggered by a heavy downpour on Tuesday night, which worsened conditions, flooded key sections, and left vehicles stranded or overheating in traffic.

In response, Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has assured the public that work on the Ofankor–Nsawam Dual Carriage Road project will intensify this week. He confirmed that over GHC400 million has been paid to contractors to enable the continuation of works.