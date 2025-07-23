2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has submitted a comprehensive report on electoral violence during the 2020 and 2024 general elections to the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, for legal review and advice.

The report, compiled by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, documents violent incidents that disrupted both elections, including shootings and clashes between political party supporters and security forces.

These disturbances led to multiple fatalities and injuries across various constituencies. In the 2020 elections, eight people lost their lives, while three more were killed during the 2024 elections.

The IGP’s report follows a directive issued by President Mahama shortly after taking office, in response to calls from civil society organsations demanding accountability and transparency in addressing politically motivated violence.

By involving the Attorney General, President Mahama aims to determine the appropriate legal measures to ensure justice for the victims and to implement preventive actions for future elections.

The Presidency has emphasised its commitment to upholding the rule of law and restoring public trust in Ghana’s democratic processes.