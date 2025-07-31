1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama has formally sworn in four new Deputy Ministers to bolster his administration’s efforts in driving key policy initiatives across various sectors.

The swearing-in ceremony followed the Parliamentary approval of their nominations after a vetting process on Friday, July 18.

The newly appointed Deputy Ministers are:



Dorcas Affo-Toffey (MP for Jomoro), now serving as Deputy Minister for Transport



James Gyakye Quayson (MP for Assin North), appointed as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs



Mohammed Adam Sukparu (MP for Sissala West), sworn in as Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation



Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah (MP for Essikado-Ketan), appointed as Deputy Minister for Health

In his address to the new appointees, President Mahama urged them to approach their roles with integrity, dedication, and a strong focus on achieving tangible results. He emphasised the importance of effective collaboration between ministers and their deputies to drive the administration's development agenda forward.

The new Deputy Ministers will assist in the formulation and implementation of policies while contributing to the delivery of public services within their respective sectors.

Their appointments come at a pivotal moment as the government accelerates its efforts on infrastructure expansion, digital innovation, healthcare reforms, and strengthening foreign relations.