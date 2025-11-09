5 hours ago

Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced that President John Dramani Mahama will officially launch the “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” programme in Kumasi on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Although full details of the initiative are yet to be disclosed, the programme is expected to centre on community development and youth empowerment, aligning with the government’s broader social intervention and inclusion agenda.

The launch will precede another major national event — the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on Thursday, November 13.

The upcoming budget is anticipated to introduce wide-ranging policy measures aimed at stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, enhancing social welfare, and strengthening fiscal discipline through improved resource mobilisation.

Describing the week as “very important,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said the two events together demonstrate the Mahama administration’s commitment to accountability, development, and meaningful public engagement.