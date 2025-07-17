45 minutes ago

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a list of ten major development projects set to be completed in the Ashanti Region, as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Addressing a large crowd at Jubilee Park on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the President outlined the projects, which span multiple sectors including health, transport, education, and sports.

Among the major initiatives are:



Suame Interchange

Phase Two of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project

Krofrom Market

Mampong Market

Afari Military Hospital

Sewua Regional Hospital

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Upgrades

KNUST Teaching Hospital

Rehabilitation of Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Other Regional Infrastructure Enhancements

President Mahama assured the public that projects initiated by previous administrations would not be abandoned, highlighting the NDC government’s commitment to continuity, accountability, and delivery.

He also pledged additional developments for the Ashanti Region, reinforcing the NDC’s focus on inclusive growth and regional progress.