1 hour ago

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has debunked the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s latest epistles accusing the president of lavish expenditure by flying privately to France where the presidential jet currently is.

Mr. Arhin said contrary to the insinuations being cast by the North Tongu MP, “no one used the Presidential Jet to France, and no one is using the Presidential Jet in France.”

“The only persons who flew the jet to France are the crew of pilots from the Ghana Air Force.”

He further revealed that the Jet departed Ghana for France on August 31, 2022, for major repair works.

He further indicated that the Presidential Jet will be out of service for four months, and will return to Ghana and be available for use in December.

“In view of this, how Hon. Ablakwa expects President Akufo-Addo to return to Ghana on Saturday, 10th September, from his current trip to the Netherlands and France on board the Presidential Jet, which is undergoing major repair works and is scheduled to return to Ghana in December, beats my imagination.”

He urged the North Tongu MP to “minimize his penchant for engaging in propaganda regarding the Presidential Jet, to avoid further embarrassments to his person.”

Source: citifmonline.com